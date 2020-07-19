Video
Former whip Md Ashraf Hossain dies

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Former whip Md Ashraf Hossain passed away at a private hospital in the capital early Saturday. He was 79.
Ashraf, former BNP joint secretary, who had been suffering from cancer, was admitted to the United Hospital 25 days ago.
He breathed his last at the hospital around 3:00am, according to family sources.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Jam-e-Mosque at Nikunja-2 after Zohr prayer and he will be buried in Cumilla near his parent's graveyard.
The former BNP leader was elected Member of Parliament from Khulna-3 constituency four times and served as whip for three times.    -UNB


