Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:44 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Cancer patient, 85, his wife recover

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, July 18: An 85-year-old cancer patient and his septuagenarian wife have recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said on Saturday.
Surendra Pati, who is suffering from throat cancer, and his 78-year-old wife Sabitri have been cured of COVID-19 and both have been discharged from a medical facility, Kendrapara district Collector Samarth Verma said. "...they inspire many to beat the disease. Our best wishes to them," the collector tweeted. The man was admitted to the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack on June 8 for chemotherapy, while his spouse was attending to him at the hospital.
Sh Surendra Pati, aged 85 years and suffering from cancer, and his wife Smt Sabitri pati, aged 78, both have beaten Corona and have been discharged from COVID care, in kendrapara. Our best wishes to them. They inspire many to beat the disease.     -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer patient, 85, his wife recover
Rouhani warns 25m infected
Iraqi PM to visit Saudi, Iran
US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80
Coronavirus: Key updates
Russia, China out to undermine US election, says Biden
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Anti-Kremlin protests in Russia’s Far East


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft