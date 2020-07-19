Cancer patient, 85, his wife recover

NEW DELHI, July 18: An 85-year-old cancer patient and his septuagenarian wife have recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said on Saturday.

Surendra Pati, who is suffering from throat cancer, and his 78-year-old wife Sabitri have been cured of COVID-19 and both have been discharged from a medical facility, Kendrapara district Collector Samarth Verma said. "...they inspire many to beat the disease. Our best wishes to them," the collector tweeted. The man was admitted to the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack on June 8 for chemotherapy, while his spouse was attending to him at the hospital.

