Rouhani warns 25m infected

TEHRAN, July 18: President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 35 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and that another 35 million were at risk of acquiring it as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere.

The figures Rouhani cited in a televised speech were far higher than Saturday's official toll of 271,606. His office said they were based on "an estimated scenario" from a report by the health ministry's deputy minister of research.

"Our estimate is that until now 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their dear lives," Rouhani said in the speech. "There is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million other people will be at risk." -REUTERS







