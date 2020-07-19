Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:43 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Iraqi PM to visit Saudi, Iran

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BAGHDAD, July 18: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi will travel to Saudi Arabia and Iran back-to-back next week, carefully balancing ties to regional rivals in his first foreign trip as premier, officials said on Saturday.
Baghdad has often found itself caught in the tug-of-war between Riyadh, Tehran and even Washington, which the premier is also set to visit within the next few weeks. On Sunday, Kadhemi will host Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad, before travelling with Iraq's ministers of oil, electricity, planning and finance to Saudi Arabia the following day, Iraqi officials said.




They are set to stay in NEOM, an area in the kingdom's northwest that is currently under development, and are scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom Kadhemi is known to have warm personal ties.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer patient, 85, his wife recover
Rouhani warns 25m infected
Iraqi PM to visit Saudi, Iran
US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80
Coronavirus: Key updates
Russia, China out to undermine US election, says Biden
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Anti-Kremlin protests in Russia’s Far East


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft