Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:43 AM
US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

WASHINGTON, July 18: John Lewis, the civil rights warrior who died on Friday aged 80, excelled at what he liked to call "good trouble" -- standing up against racial injustice to forge a better United States.
The African-American icon marched with Martin Luther King Jr, was nearly beaten to death by police, and later as a sitting congressman was arrested multiple times for protesting genocide or leading immigration reform sit-ins.
Lewis was a sharecropper's son whose fights for justice helped define an era, and whose moral authority as an indomitable elder statesman left a permanent imprint in Congress.
He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in late 2019.
"Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the 17-term congressman from Georgia.
She described Lewis as "a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation."
Lewis clashed with President Donald Trump on multiple occasions -- boycotting his inauguration and citing Russian interference in the 2016 election to question his legitimacy.
Lewis was just 21 when he became a founding member of the Freedom Riders, who fought segregation of the US transportation system in the early 1960s, eventually becoming one of the nation's most powerful voices for justice and equality.
He was the youngest leader of the 1963 March on Washington, in which King delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech.
Two years later Lewis nearly died while leading hundreds of marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on a peace march to Montgomery when state troopers, seeking to intimidate those demonstrating for voting rights for black Americans, attacked protesters.    -AFP


