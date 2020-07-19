Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:43 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

PARIS, July 18: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
NEARLY 600,000 DEATHS
The pandemic has killed at least 596,742 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year and more than 14 million have been infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths with 139,266. It is followed by Brazil with 77,851, Britain with 45,119, Mexico with 38,310, and Italy with 35,028.
 GREECE TOUGHENS MEASURES
Wearing face masks in supermarkets is now mandatory in Greece, and local outdoor festivals are banned until the end of July. The country's migration ministry also announces another extension of a lockdown on Greece's packed migrant camps, which began on March 21 and is now extended till August 2.
BOLLYWOOD STAR IN HOSPITAL
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Bollywood star and former Miss World, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital along with her eight-year-old daughter, media reports say, nearly a week after they were revealed to have tested positive for the virus.
 BRAZIL REACHES 'PLATEAU'
Brazil, which on Thursday topped two million coronavirus cases, has "plateaued", according to the World Health Organization, which says: "The rise in Brazil is no longer exponential." India also passes the one-million-cases mark on Friday, meaning it ranks behind the United States and Brazil as the third worst- hit country.




 NEW RESTRICTIONS
The regional government in Spain's second city Barcelona urges residents to stay home after a rise in virus cases. It also orders the closure of cinemas, theatres and nightclubs and bans gatherings of more than 10 people. And Israel's government imposes new restrictions in the hope of avoiding a general lockdown further along the line. They include the closure every weekend of malls, stores and other venues.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cancer patient, 85, his wife recover
Rouhani warns 25m infected
Iraqi PM to visit Saudi, Iran
US congressman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80
Coronavirus: Key updates
Russia, China out to undermine US election, says Biden
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Anti-Kremlin protests in Russia’s Far East


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft