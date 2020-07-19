Coronavirus: Key updates





Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

NEARLY 600,000 DEATHS

The pandemic has killed at least 596,742 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year and more than 14 million have been infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 139,266. It is followed by Brazil with 77,851, Britain with 45,119, Mexico with 38,310, and Italy with 35,028.

GREECE TOUGHENS MEASURES

Wearing face masks in supermarkets is now mandatory in Greece, and local outdoor festivals are banned until the end of July. The country's migration ministry also announces another extension of a lockdown on Greece's packed migrant camps, which began on March 21 and is now extended till August 2.

BOLLYWOOD STAR IN HOSPITAL

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Bollywood star and former Miss World, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital along with her eight-year-old daughter, media reports say, nearly a week after they were revealed to have tested positive for the virus.

BRAZIL REACHES 'PLATEAU'

Brazil, which on Thursday topped two million coronavirus cases, has "plateaued", according to the World Health Organization, which says: "The rise in Brazil is no longer exponential." India also passes the one-million-cases mark on Friday, meaning it ranks behind the United States and Brazil as the third worst- hit country.









NEW RESTRICTIONS

The regional government in Spain's second city Barcelona urges residents to stay home after a rise in virus cases. It also orders the closure of cinemas, theatres and nightclubs and bans gatherings of more than 10 people. And Israel's government imposes new restrictions in the hope of avoiding a general lockdown further along the line. They include the closure every weekend of malls, stores and other venues. -AFP



