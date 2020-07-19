Video
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RIYADH, July 18: G20 finance ministers and central bankers held talks Saturday aimed at spurring global economic recovery from a coronavirus-triggered recession amid growing calls to widen debt relief for crisis-hit poor countries.
The ongoing virtual talks, hosted by Saudi Arabia, come as the surging pandemic continues to batter the global economy and campaigners warn of a looming debt crisis across poverty-wracked developing nations.
The ministers and bankers seek to "discuss (the) global economic outlook and coordinate collective action for a robust and sustained global economic recovery," G20 organisers in Riyadh said in a statement before the meeting started on Saturday afternoon.
The talks, chaired by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, come a day after the European Union held its first face-to-face summit in five months to discuss a post-virus economic rescue plan.
Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, has warned that despite some signs of recovery, the global economy faces sustained headwinds, including the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.    -AFP


