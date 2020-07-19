Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis





The ongoing virtual talks, hosted by Saudi Arabia, come as the surging pandemic continues to batter the global economy and campaigners warn of a looming debt crisis across poverty-wracked developing nations.

The ministers and bankers seek to "discuss (the) global economic outlook and coordinate collective action for a robust and sustained global economic recovery," G20 organisers in Riyadh said in a statement before the meeting started on Saturday afternoon.

The talks, chaired by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, come a day after the European Union held its first face-to-face summit in five months to discuss a post-virus economic rescue plan.

Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, has warned that despite some signs of recovery, the global economy faces sustained headwinds, including the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19. -AFP















