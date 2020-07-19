Video
Spain tells 4m stay home as EU virus rescue plan in balance

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BARCELONA, July 18: Four million residents of Barcelona have been urged to stay at home as virus cases rise, while EU leaders met again in Brussels on Saturday, seeking to rescue Europe's economy from the ravages of the pandemic.
Spain's COVID-19 death toll of 28,400 is one of Europe's worst and the country has identified more than 150 new virus clusters across the country. Barcelona, one of Europe's most visited cities, warned of a potential return to lockdown as EU leaders met and as India became the third country to record one million cases after the United States and Brazil.
The virus has now killed more than 594,000 people and infected over 13,990,000 as it continues to surge across the globe despite months of unprecedented lockdowns to stop its spread. India hit the million mark the day after virus cases in Brazil topped two million -- although the World Health Organization said Friday that Brazil's contagion has "plateaued" with the rate of infection stabilising after 77,000 deaths.
EU leaders wrangled over the size and rules of their huge post-coronavirus economic recovery plan Saturday, seeking to overcome fierce resistance from the Netherlands and its "frugal" friends in a second day of intense debate.
European Council president Charles Michel proposed a fresh plan after his initial blueprint for a 750-billion-euro ($850 billion) package ran into stiff resistance from the richer northern member states.
"There's a very tough battle in the offing," a senior diplomatic source told AFP, predicting the marathon talks would take at least 12 more hours, stretching into early Sunday and could then still fail.    -AFP


