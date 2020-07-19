Video
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, July 18: The World Health Organization is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place before the end of July, the head of the WHO's emergencies programme said on Friday.
A two-person WHO advance team has been in China for a week preparing for the visit of the larger team. WHO emergencies programme chief Mike Ryan said the health body was "very pleased" with the collaboration from Chinese officials so far, but setting up and deploying the larger team would take time. The SARS-CoV-2 genome was rapidly sequenced by Chinese researchers. It is an RNA molecule of about 30,000 bases containing 15 genes, including the S gene which codes for a protein located on the surface of the viral envelope (for comparison, our genome is in the form of a double helix of DNA about 3 billion bases in size and contains about 30,000 genes).
Comparative genomic analyses have shown that SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the group of Betacoronaviruses and that it is very close to SARS-CoV, responsible for an epidemic of acute pneumonia which appeared in November 2002 in the Chinese province of Guangdong and then spread to 29 countries in 2003.    -REUTERS


