Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:43 AM
Bush, Clinton portraits moved to disused room

Trump refuses to order Americans to wear masks

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WASHINGTON, July 18: In a break with tradition, the White House of President Donald Trump has removed the portraits of two recent presidents, Bill Clinton and George W Bush, from the building's entrance hall, CNN reported on Friday.
The two paintings were moved from the Grand Foyer, where the portraits of recent presidents usually hang, to the Old Family Dining Room, which CNN described as "a small, rarely used room that is not seen by most visitors."
It said the room was mainly used to store tablecloths and furniture. In place of pictures of Trump's recent predecessors, there now hang pictures of William McKinley, who was assassinated in 1901, and of Theodore Roosevelt, his vice president who succeeded him upon his death, sources told CNN.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of coronavirus. His comments came after the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, urged state and local leaders to be "as forceful as possible" in getting people to wear masks.
Wearing face coverings, Fauci added, is "really important" and "we should be using them, everyone". The wearing of face coverings has become highly politicised in the US.    -AFP, REUTERS


