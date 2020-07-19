Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:42 AM
latest
Home Sports

'We're back!': Leeds promoted to Premier League

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Leeds United supporters hold up a large banner as they gather outside their Elland Road ground to celebrate the club's return to the Premier League after a gap of 16 years, in Leeds, northern England on July 17, 2020. photo: AFP

Leeds United supporters hold up a large banner as they gather outside their Elland Road ground to celebrate the club's return to the Premier League after a gap of 16 years, in Leeds, northern England on July 17, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, JULY 18: Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League on Friday after West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield ensured the Championship leaders will end their 16-year exile from the top-flight.
Marcelo Bielsa's side were able to celebrate promotion without kicking a ball as second placed Albion's failure to take three points guaranteed Leeds will finish in the top two.
"We are back. Leeds United are Premier League," the club said on their Twitter account moments after the final whistle.
Leeds are five points clear at the top and they can clinch the Championship title with a draw against Derby at Pride Park on Sunday.
Albion's defeat means third placed Brentford will reach the top-flight for the first time in 73 years if they win their last two games.
A tense 1-0 win over Barnsley at Elland Road, secured by Michael Sollbauer's own goal, had moved Leeds to the brink of promotion on Thursday.
Now they can look forward to renewing old rivalries with Manchester United and Chelsea next season.
"It's unbelievable and it's still not sunk in," Leeds captain Liam Cooper said.
"Our club, our fans and our players have sacrificed so much. We've been in the doldrums for 16 years.
"To lead this team to promotion back to where we know we've always belonged is unbelievable. We deserve it. We've been the best team all season."
Bielsa has earned iconic status in west Yorkshire after the Leeds boss finally put his club back on the football map.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips saluted Bielsa's contribution, saying: "When the manager first came in I never thought I would be in this position two years down the line.




"He's the best in the world. There's no manager I would rather be under than Marcelo Bielsa.
"The Premier League is the best in the world and after 16 years we're back in there."
Despite warnings from Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Leeds fans gathered outside Elland Road to celebrate, but their emotion was understandable.
Leeds are one of England's biggest clubs, with their legion of fanatical fans following them around the country and regularly attracting home crowds of over 30,000 despite years of underachievement.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We're back!': Leeds promoted to Premier League
Paraguay suspends football restart after spate of virus cases
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
Tiger struggles with back issues but makes Memorial cut
Arteta has 'faith' in Arsenal board despite spending fears
Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80
Lampard tells Chelsea to forget revenge talk against Man Utd
England's Archer available for third Test


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft