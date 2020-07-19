Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:42 AM
latest
Home Sports

Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80

Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80

LONDON, JULY 18: Former Manchester United forward Alex Dawson, one of the club's famed Busby Babes, has died aged 80, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
Aberdeen-born Dawson was a trainee under United's legendary boss Matt Busby in the 1950s.
He scored on his club debut as a 17-year-old in a win against Burnley in 1957.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of former United forward and Busby Babe, Alex Dawson, who has sadly passed away at the age of 80," a United statement said.
"He will be fondly remembered by all of us at the club. May he rest in peace."
Dawson featured regularly for United after the 1958 Munich air disaster, which claimed the lives of eight players.
He joined Preston in 1961, scoring more than 100 goals for the Lilywhites, including one in the 3-2 FA Cup final loss to West Ham in 1964.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We're back!': Leeds promoted to Premier League
Paraguay suspends football restart after spate of virus cases
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
Tiger struggles with back issues but makes Memorial cut
Arteta has 'faith' in Arsenal board despite spending fears
Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80
Lampard tells Chelsea to forget revenge talk against Man Utd
England's Archer available for third Test


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft