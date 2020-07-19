

Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80

Aberdeen-born Dawson was a trainee under United's legendary boss Matt Busby in the 1950s.

He scored on his club debut as a 17-year-old in a win against Burnley in 1957.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of former United forward and Busby Babe, Alex Dawson, who has sadly passed away at the age of 80," a United statement said.

"He will be fondly remembered by all of us at the club. May he rest in peace."

Dawson featured regularly for United after the 1958 Munich air disaster, which claimed the lives of eight players.

He joined Preston in 1961, scoring more than 100 goals for the Lilywhites, including one in the 3-2 FA Cup final loss to West Ham in 1964. -AFP















