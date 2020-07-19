Video
Sangakkara inspires 8-year-old Pakistani girl

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Sangakkara inspires 8-year-old Pakistani girl

After a batting video of Samia Afsar, an eight year old Class V student in Lahore became viral, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara sent a special message to the girl.
"The future of batting is in great hands I think. Inspirational to see these young players", Sangakkara motivated the girl via twitter.
"Again looks an incredible talent. Poise, balance, hand eye, co-ordination everything to love about a batter. I didn't even know how to hold a bat when I was that age", Sanga sent another message.
Reacting to Sangakkara's words, Samia Afsar, speaking exclusively over telephone from Lahore on Friday said.  "I was hardly three year-old when this great batsman last played for his country and did not watch him play live but yes, after getting a few messages from her I have become his ardent fan and watching the videos of his several matches",
"He is my hero. Like him, I am also a left-hand bat and love to hit cover drives".
"Kind words from a legendary man, who is also the MCC president will inspire me", she added.
The girl is also a fan of Babar Azam.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organised a special video call between limited-overs captain Babar Azam, who is now in England with the national team for the next month's bilateral series against England and this eight-year-old fan Samiya.
"I am your biggest fan and whatever you are doing for the team, likewise I want to play for the women's team for the nation '', she told him.
"I showed him (Babar Azam) an art work I made for him", the girl added.  
Babar did acknowledge the fact that fans motivate the team to do better.


