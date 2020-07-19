Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:42 AM
latest
Home Sports

India cricket board ordered to pay former IPL champions $640m

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW DELHI, JULY 18: A court has ordered India's cricket board to pay more than $640 million to former Indian Premier League champions Deccan Chargers for illegal termination of the franchise.
The Chargers, which were owned by the Deccan Chronicle newspaper group, were kicked out of the IPL in 2012 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for financial breaches.
The action was taken a day before the team's deadline to settle matters however. And the Bombay High Court ruled Friday that the termination was illegal and premature, a legal representative of Deccan Chronicle told AFP.
"They have been directed to pay 48 billion rupees ($640 million) plus taxes which might amount to about 80 billion," the legal representative said on condition of anonymity.
"We haven't received the judgement copy yet, only after reading we will decide next plan of action," Hemang Amin, the interim chief executive of the BCCI, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times newspaper.
In 2017, the Kochi Tuskers Kerala team won a similar arbitration case over its termination six years earlier.
The IPL is the world's most popular Twenty20 league but has been plagued by controversy since it started in 2008, with corruption and match-fixing cases often taking centre-stage.
A spot-fixing scandal in 2013 led to the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals being suspended for two seasons.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We're back!': Leeds promoted to Premier League
Paraguay suspends football restart after spate of virus cases
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
Tiger struggles with back issues but makes Memorial cut
Arteta has 'faith' in Arsenal board despite spending fears
Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80
Lampard tells Chelsea to forget revenge talk against Man Utd
England's Archer available for third Test


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft