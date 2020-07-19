Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF lift transfer ban on Saif SC

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has lifted transfer ban on Saif Sporting Club after the Bangladesh Premier League Club Saif SC fulfilled all economic responsibility giving the fine of three foreign players, according to a press release received here from BFF today.
A press release from BFF read that as per the communication of the Secretariat to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, by means of which the parties concerned in the above mentioned cases of subject-reference were informed of the closure of the relevant disciplinary proceedings against the Debtor, the club Saif Sporting club, as all economic responsibilities had been fulfilled, the letter read.
"In this context, and taking into account the foregoing, FIFA requested BFF the transfer-ban imposed against the club Saif Sporting club, relevant to the case of subject-reference, to be lifted and BFF accordingly lifted the transfer-ban, the press release concluded.
Earlier, Saif Sporting Club Ltd got a ban on their booters' transfer as they failed to pay the fines of three foreign players within the FIFA deadline.
The BFF imposed the ban after getting the verdict from FIFA. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee penalised Saif SC on three different charges responding to the complaints lodged in 2017 by Slovakian midfielder Macko Viliam, Montenegrin forward Sava Gardasevic and Serbian defender Goran Obradovic over the payment issues.
FIFA Disciplinary Committee issued injunctions against Saif SC on March 13, 14 and 23 with an order to pay USD 4000 each player as the outstanding remuneration and pay compensations of USD 32500 to Macko Viliam, USD 40000 to Sava Gardasevic and USD 21000 to Goran Obradovic. The committee also ordered to credit an amount of Swedish Krona 15000 (Swiss franc 5000 for each case) as fines.
According to the FIFA verdict: "If the payment is not made to the Creditors and proof of such a payment is not provided to the secretariat to the FIFA disciplinary committee and to the Bangladesh Football Federation by the deadline stipulated by FIFA, A ban from registering New players, either nationally or internationally, will be imposed on the Debtor (Saif SC Ltd.).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We're back!': Leeds promoted to Premier League
Paraguay suspends football restart after spate of virus cases
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
Tiger struggles with back issues but makes Memorial cut
Arteta has 'faith' in Arsenal board despite spending fears
Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80
Lampard tells Chelsea to forget revenge talk against Man Utd
England's Archer available for third Test


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft