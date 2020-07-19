BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31





The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag through a video message today said the AFC sent letter to the member states on Friday last to confirm the three issues which included venues and kick off time to complete players and officials registration of the respective countries.

At least seven day before the match day as well as to complete travel and visa processing matter by the host countries so that the participating countries can take part in the match without any hindrance.

He said the BFF would surely convey their official decision to FIFA and AFC. The last deadline of the confirmation is July 31.

The fixtures of Bangladesh of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 will be held on October 8 and 13 and November 12 and 17.

Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on those dates. -BSS















