

Tigers commence practice today

Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan and Mehedi Hasan are the nine cricketers who will be resuming individual training today. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirpur, Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna are the four venues to entertain them.

Mushfiq, Imrul, Mithun and Shafiul will be practicing at SBNCC while Khaled and Nasum will practice at SICS. Mehedi and Nurul will warm up at SANS Nayeem is going to practice at ZACS.

The initial practice will continue till July 26 before the Eid-ul-Adha. A dedicated management team appointed by the BCB will ensure all facilities and monitor cricketers' safety throughout the period.

The success of this individual training scheme may pave the way to a broader initiative to bring cricket back in Bangladesh. COVID-19 outbreak took a fatal form in Bangladesh since March this year which compelled BCB to either postpone or cancel all domestic and international fixtures.

BCB guided and followed-up players physical and mental health issues virtually on the regular basis. Cricketers were guided by fitness experts to continue exercise staying at home. But many a senior cricketers including expressed their interest to continue work outs from grounds but BCB delayed to response considering player's health hazards.















