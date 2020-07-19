Video
Links With JMB

Arrested Indian national on 4-day remand

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

Ayesha Jannat Mohona, alias Jannatut Tasnim, alias Progga Debnath,  25,  a member of the women's wing of the Neo JMB' was placed on a   four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Masud-ur-Rahman passed the order after the Motijheel police produced her before the court with a seven-day remand prayer. On Friday, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) branch of Bangladesh police arrested her from Dhaka's Sadarghat area.
According to CTTC officials, the girl, identified as Ayesha Jannat Mohona, is an Indian national and an Indian passport was found in her possession.
Police said that the arrest was made in connection with an earlier case filed with  Motijheel police station. They  have produced her before the court .
Initial investigation by CTTC officials have found that Ayesha hails from West Bengal's Hooghly district. Her roots have been traced to the Keshabpur village under Dhaniakhali police station limits.


