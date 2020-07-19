Arrested Indian national on 4-day remand





Metropolitan Magistrate Masud-ur-Rahman passed the order after the Motijheel police produced her before the court with a seven-day remand prayer. On Friday, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) branch of Bangladesh police arrested her from Dhaka's Sadarghat area.

According to CTTC officials, the girl, identified as Ayesha Jannat Mohona, is an Indian national and an Indian passport was found in her possession.

Police said that the arrest was made in connection with an earlier case filed with Motijheel police station. They have produced her before the court .

Initial investigation by CTTC officials have found that Ayesha hails from West Bengal's Hooghly district. Her roots have been traced to the Keshabpur village under Dhaniakhali police station limits.















