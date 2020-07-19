Video
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:41 AM
Quader calls for restoring patients’ confidence in hospitals

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon the authorities concerned to restore the patients' confidence in hospitals, ensuring proper environment during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "Due to various reasons, a crisis of trust has been created among patients towards hospitals. I would like to say that you have to restore people's trust in hospitals and create a congenial environment so that patients spontaneously come to hospitals," he said seeking responsible role from authorities concerned to this end.
Quader was addressing an online regular press conference on contemporary issues from his official residence.
Referring to media reports that hospital authorities want to shut down facilities due to scarcity of patients, the minister said at this stage of viral infections, the number of patients is not small rather there are general patients too and under the circumstances, it is not a solution to keep hospitals closed.
He said experts have alerted that if the rate of infections cannot be controlled now, it can reach higher levels, so public gathering must be avoided during the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims.
The road transport minister said though the government has decided to keep vehicular operation during the festival, everyone must remain alert to keep themselves safe from being infected by the deadly virus, maintaining health guidelines strictly during theirEid journey. "We must maintain all-out social distancing rules at cattle markets, launch-bus terminals, railway stations, ferry ghat and other areas during Eid journey and wearing facemasks is a must," he said.     -BSS


