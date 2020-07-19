Akhaura-Laksam double track work deadline extended again





The project work was scheduled to be completed by December 2019. But, the time had been extended to December 2020. Since major progress has not been made in rail track installation due to coronavirus pandemic, the government has further extended the deadline till June 2021.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East) Mamunul Islam said the construction work of the project remained suspended since March 26 due to Covid 19 outbreak. But the work has resumed on June 1, he added.

The project work was hampered due to coronavirus outbreak. So, it is not possible to complete it on time, Mamunul said

The construction work of the project has begun in November 2016. Railway Ministry signed the agreement with a joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) for this project.

Besides, the government signed a deal with a consortium of five companies for the consultancy services of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route.

The five companies include Dohwa Engineering Co Ltd (Korea), Korea Rail Network Authority, Oriental Consultants Global Ltd (Japan), Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd (India) and Development Design Consultants Ltd (Bangladesh).

Under the agreement, everything of the project-from design to completion of the construction process-will be supervised by the consortium.

A total of 46 bridges and culverts, including 13 big bridges, and 11 B-class rail stations along with computerised signaling system will be constructed on the 72-km section.

Work of the 72-km-long Akhaura-Lasam double track project is going on with the financial assistance Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB).

According to the agreement, ADB will provide $505 million and EIB will provide $175 million for the project.

Meanwhile, 117-km-long rail line, Kamalapur to Tongi and Chittagong to Chinki Astana, has been doubled during the Pakistan regime.

The rest 203-km-long rail track in this important rail line remained single for a long time. The Awami League government in its previous tenure has taken three projects to double the rail track in this significant rail line.

These projects started to be implemented in 2011. The three projects include 64- km Tongi- Bhairab Bazar line, 61-km-long Laksham -Chinki Astana line and 7.1-km-long Akhaura-Bhairab Bazar line. Of the projects, 64- km Tongi- Bhairab Bazar line, and 61-km-long Laksham- Chinki Astana have already been completed.

With the implementation of the project, the speed of train on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route would be 120-kilometre per hour.

The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of Railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.

The improvement will also result in low operating costs for users and increasing the competitiveness of Bangladesh for investment.

Bangladesh Railway has introduced the transportation of containers from Chittagong Port to Kamalapur Inland Container depot since 15 years back.

A large numbers of passengers also travel through this rail route.















CHATTOGRAM, July 18: The government has again extended the deadline for completion of work of 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double track project on 320-km-long Dhaka-Chattogram rail route by six months as work remained suspended for over two months due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.The project work was scheduled to be completed by December 2019. But, the time had been extended to December 2020. Since major progress has not been made in rail track installation due to coronavirus pandemic, the government has further extended the deadline till June 2021.Talking to the Daily Observer, Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East) Mamunul Islam said the construction work of the project remained suspended since March 26 due to Covid 19 outbreak. But the work has resumed on June 1, he added.The project work was hampered due to coronavirus outbreak. So, it is not possible to complete it on time, Mamunul saidThe construction work of the project has begun in November 2016. Railway Ministry signed the agreement with a joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) for this project.Besides, the government signed a deal with a consortium of five companies for the consultancy services of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route.The five companies include Dohwa Engineering Co Ltd (Korea), Korea Rail Network Authority, Oriental Consultants Global Ltd (Japan), Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd (India) and Development Design Consultants Ltd (Bangladesh).Under the agreement, everything of the project-from design to completion of the construction process-will be supervised by the consortium.A total of 46 bridges and culverts, including 13 big bridges, and 11 B-class rail stations along with computerised signaling system will be constructed on the 72-km section.Work of the 72-km-long Akhaura-Lasam double track project is going on with the financial assistance Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB).According to the agreement, ADB will provide $505 million and EIB will provide $175 million for the project.Meanwhile, 117-km-long rail line, Kamalapur to Tongi and Chittagong to Chinki Astana, has been doubled during the Pakistan regime.The rest 203-km-long rail track in this important rail line remained single for a long time. The Awami League government in its previous tenure has taken three projects to double the rail track in this significant rail line.These projects started to be implemented in 2011. The three projects include 64- km Tongi- Bhairab Bazar line, 61-km-long Laksham -Chinki Astana line and 7.1-km-long Akhaura-Bhairab Bazar line. Of the projects, 64- km Tongi- Bhairab Bazar line, and 61-km-long Laksham- Chinki Astana have already been completed.With the implementation of the project, the speed of train on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route would be 120-kilometre per hour.The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of Railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.The improvement will also result in low operating costs for users and increasing the competitiveness of Bangladesh for investment.Bangladesh Railway has introduced the transportation of containers from Chittagong Port to Kamalapur Inland Container depot since 15 years back.A large numbers of passengers also travel through this rail route.