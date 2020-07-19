Cases pile up for shortage of judges





The judiciary is now facing acute shortage of judges with a huge number of pending cases across the country.

Around 37 lakh cases are pending causing immense suffering to justice seekers.

Law experts say shortage of judges, delays in judicial delivery, a growing number of cases due to growth of population and less working days at the apex court are responsible for a large number of pending cases.

They suggest appointing more judges to clear the backlogs and increasing the number of working days especially at the Supreme Court and the High Courts that were barely open 178 days last year.

On December 31 last year, 23,617 cases were pending with the Supreme Court while 489,068 with the High Court and 31, 72,043 cases with the lower courts till March this year.

According to a report of Justice Audit Bangladesh, if the growth continues at the same pace, the audit report projected that the pending cases with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Courts, Sessions' Judge Courts and High Court Division would be 72, 82 and 89 percent respectively by 2022.

Each judge of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division is burdened with more than 3,936 cases on average as some 23,617 cases are pending with this court.

The number of apex court judges came down to six on 12 March this year after country's second female judge Justice Zinat Ara retired.

The situation is worse in the High Court Division of the SC where 97 judges are burdened with more than 5,041 cases each on average. About 489068 cases are pending with this court.

Lower court judges are also burdened with a huge number of cases as there are only 1,812 judges to deal with 31.72 lakh cases filed with courts across the country, which means each of the judges will have to dispose of 1,750 cases on an average. The Law Commission in September 2014 recommended recruiting 3,000 judges for lower courts for quick disposal of cases, which has not been implemented over the last ten years.

Supreme Court statistics showed that 11, 65, 935 cases were disposed of in the judiciary from January 1 to December 31 in 2019. Of them, 6,303 cases had been disposed of in the Appellate Division, 1, 35, 275 in the High Court and 28, 1073 in lower courts.

On an average 1.9 lakh cases were disposed of every month before the outbreak of the pandemic, which has remained halted for the last four months due to the outbreak. Not even a single case could be disposed of as courts have been closed during this time.

The backlog of cases has been growing every day since the pandemic began.

Since a decade ago in 2010, the number of total pending cases at the Appellate Division was 9,141 after it had disposed of 1,583 cases. The number of pending cases at the High Court Division was 313,735 after it had disposed of 69,306 cases in that year.

In 2010, 17, 03,636 cases were pending after it had disposed of 10, 24, 978 cases with the lower courts of the country. According to a report only 25,000 cases were pending before the Supreme Court in 1982.

















