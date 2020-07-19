150 women get food items in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, July 18: The district administration distributed nutritious food items among 150 poor pregnant and lactating mothers of the district recently to enhance their immune capacity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Land Ministry Secretary Maksudur Rahman Patwari distributed the food items as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a function on deputy commissioner's office premises.

Each mother got foodstuff including liquid cow milk, eggs and mangoes worth Tk 500.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin, Company Officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, Panchagarh 18 Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Khandar Anisur Rahman, and Panchagarh Police Super Mohammad Yusuf Ali were present, among others.