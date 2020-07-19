

Youths build one kilo road voluntarily in Feni

This branch road named Late Bachchu Bhuiyan Road connects Daganbhuiyan Upazila with Feni Sadar Upazila via Sharshadi, Panchgachhia and Rajapur unions.

People of several villages use the road regularly. It is a deplorable road with breaks at different points. In some points, it is level with roadside paddy fields. A little rain causes hazardous condition on the road. As a result, more than 2,000 people have to suffer. Patients, students, old men and women have to suffer the most.

The affected villagers had urged the local public representatives to develop the road but all went in vain.

At last, a number of youths took an initiative to develop it voluntarily. They consulted with local students on the issue, and they responded to their call. They are the students of different educational institutions including university, college and schools. They were joined by service holders of the village, vegetable traders, auto-drivers, rickshaw pullers and day-labourers.

The self-repairing of the road was assisted by all people of the village in different ways with tools and money. The expatriates played special role. They provided money for purchasing bricks and sands.

Now the villagers are counting days when their plight would be removed.

A recent field visit found the road being developed accordingly.

A poultry farmer and the initiator Imam Faruk Bhuiyan said the road has been named after late Bachchu Bhuiyan. This social worker of the village was taken to hospital in a critical condition. But after his death, he could not be brought back to house due to deplorable condition of the road.

Imam Faruk added, in raising the road, expatriates like Zakirul Islam, Abul Master and Master Jahangir Alam are the main financers.

A number of volunteers said, the local representatives did not take any measures to repair it. Union chairman and members avoided saying of fund crisis.

Panchgachhia Union Chairman Anwar Hossain said, "I thank them. It was a muddy road in my union. On behalf of the union, it was repaired several times. Now the locals have taken the initiative to carpet it with bricks."

Feni Zila Parishad Member Mahbubul Haque Liton thanked the self-initiators and the workers for developing the road witty their money and labour.















