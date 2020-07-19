Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:40 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Youths build one kilo road voluntarily in Feni

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

Youths build one kilo road voluntarily in Feni

Youths build one kilo road voluntarily in Feni

FENI, July 18: Youths in Azapara Chhota Dhalia Village under Panchgachhia Union in Sadar Upazila of the district are building a one-kilometre road voluntarily.
This branch road named Late Bachchu Bhuiyan Road connects Daganbhuiyan Upazila with Feni Sadar Upazila via Sharshadi, Panchgachhia and Rajapur unions.
People of several villages use the road regularly. It is a deplorable road with breaks at different points. In some points, it is level with roadside paddy fields. A little rain causes hazardous condition on the road. As a result, more than 2,000 people have to suffer. Patients, students, old men and women have to suffer the most.
The affected villagers had urged the local public representatives to develop the road but all went in vain.
At last, a number of youths took an initiative to develop it voluntarily. They consulted with local students on the issue, and they responded to their call. They are the students of different educational institutions including university, college and schools. They were joined by service holders of the village, vegetable traders, auto-drivers, rickshaw pullers and day-labourers.
The self-repairing of the road was assisted by all people of the village in different ways with tools and money. The expatriates played special role. They provided money for purchasing bricks and sands.
Now the villagers are counting days when their plight would be removed.
A recent field visit found the road being developed accordingly.
A poultry farmer and the initiator Imam Faruk Bhuiyan said the road has been named after late Bachchu Bhuiyan. This social worker of the village was taken to hospital in a critical condition. But after his death, he could not be brought back to house due to deplorable condition of the road.
Imam Faruk added, in raising the road, expatriates like Zakirul Islam, Abul Master and Master Jahangir Alam are the main financers.
A number of volunteers said, the local representatives did not take any measures to repair it. Union chairman and members avoided saying of fund crisis.
Panchgachhia Union Chairman Anwar Hossain said, "I thank them.  It was a muddy road in my union. On behalf of the union, it was repaired several times. Now the locals have taken the initiative to carpet it with bricks."
Feni Zila Parishad Member Mahbubul Haque Liton thanked the self-initiators and the workers for developing the road witty their money and labour.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
150 women get food items in Panchagarh
Youths build one kilo road voluntarily in Feni
33 recover from corona at Porsha
Ten detained on different charges in three districts
ASI stabbed dead in Brahmanbaria
Six killed in road mishaps
New UNO at Begumganj
Five unnatural deaths in four districts


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft