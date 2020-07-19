Video
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:40 AM
Home Countryside

33 recover from corona at Porsha

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

PORSHA, NAOGAON, July 18: A total of 33 out of 49 coronavirus infected people have recovered from coronavirus in Porsha Upazila of the district.
Meanwhile, 10 more tested positive for the virus, raising the total cases to 49 in the upazila.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahbub Hasan confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
Some 15 coronavirus infected patients are now undergoing treatment in the upazila, said Dr Mahbub.
The first coronavirus case here was reported in April and till now, one died of it.
A four-member committee was formed here who are collecting samples, sending those for corona test and taking care of the patients, Dr Mahbub Hasan added.


