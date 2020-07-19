Ten detained on different charges in three districts





THAKURGAON: Police arrested three persons, in a case filed over killing a businessman, from Kosaraniganj Village in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are: Saddam Hossain, son of Aminul Islam of Kosaraniganj Village, Rokon, son of Abdur Rahim of Jagatha area, and Belal, son of Dariman Ali of Narayanpur Village.

Police sources said a group of miscreants killed Ashraf Ali, a local businessman, in Khatsinga area of the upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased's brother lodged a case file with Pirganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the trio suspecting their involvement in the killing incident.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirganj PS Pradip Kumar Roy confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested were produced before the court in the afternoon.

PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two men along with arms and bullets in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Sirajganj RAB-12 Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Md Shafiqur Rahman confirmed the incident in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release, a team RAB raided an abandoned house in Bharara Village at around 6am, and detained the duo with a foreign pistol, a revolver, a foreign shotgun, 15 rounds of bullet and three mobile phone sets.

They were handed over to Sadar PS after filing of a case under Arms Act.

BOGURA: Police detained the father of a Bogura-1 by-polls candidate and his four associates along with Tk 7 lakh from Sonatala Upazila of the district early Monday.

The detainees are: Md Entezar Rahman, 68, the father of independent candidate Yasir Rahmatullah Entezar, and his four associates Md Rohsan Foysal, 24, Md Fardin Bin-Rashid, 20, Md Mikanur Islam, 26, and Jamal Hossain, 30.









On suspicion, local people stopped a microbus carrying Entezar and his associates in Garfatehpur area at around 1:30am. They also found election posters with the symbol of Yasir Rahmatullah and a bag containing Tk 7 lakh.

Being informed, police rushed there and detained them, said Sonatala PS Inspector Zahid Hossain Mandal.

Police detained them for allegedly distributing money to influence the Bogura-1 by election, Inspector Zahid added.

