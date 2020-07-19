ASI stabbed dead in Brahmanbaria





BRAHMANBARIA, July 18: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was stabbed to death and another ASI injured by a warranted convict at Chandpur Bazar under Machihata Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Amir Hossain, son of Montaz Ali of Diarchar Village in Sadar Upazila of Mymensingh. He was posted in Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station (PS).Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Sadar PS Muhammad Shahjahan said ASI Amir conducted a drive with ASI Moni Shankar in Chandpur Bazar area to arrest Mamun Mia, son of Musa Mia, in the afternoon. At one stage, Mamun attacked the duo with sharp weapons, leaving them critically injured.They were rushed to the Sadar hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Amir Hossain dead, the OC added.