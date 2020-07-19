Six killed in road mishaps





DINAJPUR: Two persons including a woman were killed and three others injured when a truck smashed a three wheeler in Chararhat area of Nawabaganj Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anju Ara Begum, 40 a resident of Andolgram Nayapara Village, and Abdur Rashid, 60, of Ranjoypur area, in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck rammed into an easy-bike carrying five passengers in Chararhat area at around 7am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabaganj Police Station (PS) Ashok Kumer Chouhan confirmed the incident.

FENI: Two siblings were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Bachhu Mia, 75, and his sister Khuki Aktar, 55, residents of Uttar Kashimpur area in Sadar Upazila.

Eyewitnesses said two CNG-run auto rickshaws collided head-on in Ganinbari area of the upazila at around 4:30pm, leaving three persons critically injured.

The injured were taken to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the two siblings dead.

SIRAJGANJ: A girl was killed in a road accident in Duttakosha Deshbandhu Industrial Park area on the Bogura-Nagarbari Highway under Salanga PS of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Matia, 12, daughter of Abu Musa of Duttakosha Village.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Nur Nabi Pradhan said a truck hit Matia in Deshbandhu Industrial Park area at noon, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) District Unit was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 30, was a former general secretary of Municipal Unit BCL. He was the son of Rafiqul Islam alias Boro Khokon of Munshipara area in the district town.

Sadar PS OC M Asaduzzaman said a goods-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Awal from behind near the upazila parishad at around 11am, leaving him critically injured.

He was first taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the doctors referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital following deterioration of his condition.

Awal died on the way to Khulna.

However, police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee, the OC added.

















