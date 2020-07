New UNO at Begumganj

NOAKHALI, July 18: Shamsunnahar has joined as new Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) at Begumganj of the district.She passed the 30th BCS (Admin) in 2016 and started her career as assistant commissioner at Munshiganj DC office.Later, she was promoted to Dabidwar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) in Cumilla.On April 15, 2019, she was promoted and joined as Khagrachhari Sadar UNO.Later, she joined as Begumganj UNO.