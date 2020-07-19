Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:40 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Five unnatural deaths in four districts

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Five persons including two schoolboys died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Feni, Gopalganj, Laxmipur and Rajshahi, in four days.  
FENI: Two schoolboys were killed and another was critically injured by lightning strikes in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Md Imran Hossain, 13, an eighth grader of Osmania High School, and Shakib Ahmed, 12, a sixth grader of the same school. They were residents of Paikpara Village under Bagadana Union in the upazila
Bagadana Union Parishad Chairman Ishak Khokon said thunderbolt struck the schoolboys while they were playing in an orchard at around 10:30am, leaving three critically injured.
Later, they were rushed to Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
GOPALGANJ: A van driver was killed accidentally in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sujon Sheikh, 25, son of Riazul Sheikh of Chitshi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a buyer was loading bamboos in a Nasimon (local vehicle) in Ghaghar Bazar area of the Upazila in the morning. At that time, beside the Nasimon, Sujon was running his van with a higher speed; suddenly, a bamboo's front-edge hit his throat and he was seriously injured.
Later, locals rushed him to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Sujon dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Sheikh Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.     
LAXMIPUR: A man died after falling from a running CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ramgati Upazila of the district early Friday.
Deceased Md Altaf Uddin, 53, was the resident of Chargazi Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Altaf Uddin was returning home from a wedding programme by the vehicle at midnight.
The vehicle driver warned him as he was sleeping.
Later, he fell from the auto-rickshaw in Hafez Temuhani area and died on the spot.
Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A college student died after falling off a mango tree in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Zakirul Islam Zakir, 24, was a resident of Islabari Village under Basupara Union in the upazila. He was a student of Masters at Rajshahi College.
Local sources said Zakir with some of his friends went to a mango orchard nearby the house at around 9:30am for plunking mangoes. At one stage, he fell down from a tree and became critically injured.
Later, his friends rushed Zakir to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
150 women get food items in Panchagarh
Youths build one kilo road voluntarily in Feni
33 recover from corona at Porsha
Ten detained on different charges in three districts
ASI stabbed dead in Brahmanbaria
Six killed in road mishaps
New UNO at Begumganj
Five unnatural deaths in four districts


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft