Five unnatural deaths in four districts





FENI: Two schoolboys were killed and another was critically injured by lightning strikes in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Imran Hossain, 13, an eighth grader of Osmania High School, and Shakib Ahmed, 12, a sixth grader of the same school. They were residents of Paikpara Village under Bagadana Union in the upazila

Bagadana Union Parishad Chairman Ishak Khokon said thunderbolt struck the schoolboys while they were playing in an orchard at around 10:30am, leaving three critically injured.

Later, they were rushed to Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

GOPALGANJ: A van driver was killed accidentally in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Sheikh, 25, son of Riazul Sheikh of Chitshi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a buyer was loading bamboos in a Nasimon (local vehicle) in Ghaghar Bazar area of the Upazila in the morning. At that time, beside the Nasimon, Sujon was running his van with a higher speed; suddenly, a bamboo's front-edge hit his throat and he was seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Sujon dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Sheikh Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

LAXMIPUR: A man died after falling from a running CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ramgati Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Md Altaf Uddin, 53, was the resident of Chargazi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Altaf Uddin was returning home from a wedding programme by the vehicle at midnight.

The vehicle driver warned him as he was sleeping.

Later, he fell from the auto-rickshaw in Hafez Temuhani area and died on the spot.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A college student died after falling off a mango tree in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Zakirul Islam Zakir, 24, was a resident of Islabari Village under Basupara Union in the upazila. He was a student of Masters at Rajshahi College.

Local sources said Zakir with some of his friends went to a mango orchard nearby the house at around 9:30am for plunking mangoes. At one stage, he fell down from a tree and became critically injured.

Later, his friends rushed Zakir to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.















