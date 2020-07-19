Video
30,000 people marooned as dam collapses at Anwara

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

ANWARA, CHATTOGRAM, July 18: At least 30,000 people at Raipur Union, a coastal area in Anwara Upazila of the district, are living in dire straits due to the abnormal rise in sea water and the collapse of a dam at Baro Aulia.
The marooned people are passing their days in agony. No one can eat properly as the kitchens are submerged.
Hundreds of houses, croplands, mosques, madrasas, business establishments, community clinics and numerous government and non-government establishments have been destroyed.
Locals alleged that the contractor Hasan & Brothers has committed corruption in constructing the dam.
The geo-bags, which were dumped to prevent erosion, were taken away by miscreants in the dark of the night.
The victims demanded necessary steps to construct a permanent dam under the supervision of army during the dry season.
Raipur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jane Alam said, "We want a long-lasting and sustainable flood control dam to get rid of water-logging and misery."
UP Member Amir Hossain complained that several villages in the union are at risk due to the deplorable embankment.
Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Chattogram Toyan Kumar Tripura said, "The embankment is being eroded every year during the monsoon season since the disastrous cyclone of 1991. We will try to solve the problem caused by the embankment before the next monsoon season."
In this connection, a proposal has been sent to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) seeking re-allocation of Tk 150 crore. The tender of block and geo-bag will go to the planning commission within the next 10 to 15 days, he also said.
When asked about the irregularities of contractor Hasan & Brothers, he denied commenting.
In this connection, Engineer Jobayer Hossain of Hasan & Brothers also denied commenting.


