Mother, son die within 7 hrs in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, July 18: A woman and his son died in the span of seven hours in the municipal area on Thursday.

Deceased Sufia Khatun and her son Jahangir were the residents of ward no: 2 in the municipality.

Dainik Bangladesher Khabor District Correspondent Mostafizur Rahman Tipu said Sufia Khatun died at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Jahangir died at Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

Sufia Khatun died of cardiac arrest at around 7pm on Thursday and her son Jahangir died of heart attack at around 2am.

They were buried at around 10:30am on Friday.










