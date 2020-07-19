

Mongla Port earns record profit during C-19 pandemic

Even during the global pandemic, the import-export trade did not have much impact on the port.

MPA sources said, in the 2019-20 FY, a total of 903 merchant ships landed at the port and 1.10 crore tonnes of goods were handled. At the same time, 59,476 containers were handled.

In the last FY, the MPA has earned Tk 320.60 crore by handling the goods of commercial ships that arrived at the port.

Of this, Tk 205 crore was spent on salaries and allowances, reforms and development of officers and employees. Even after this, the port authorities have made a net profit worth Tk 115,15,30,000.

Earlier, 912 domestic and foreign merchant ships arrived at the port in the 2018-19 FY. At that time, 1.13 crore tonnes of bulk cargo and 57,732 containers were handled. The port authorities profited Tk 133 crore then.

In this connection, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said this trend of the port will continue with the joint efforts of all.

"We have never stopped port services since the corona situation began. Port loading and unloading activities were active always. However, due to the corona effect, there were some problems in transporting goods by road," he also said.

"We have coordinated with all the departments to remove any obstacles in the way of bringing and taking goods to the port by road and waterways. As a result, there was no hindrance in bringing and taking goods to the port," he added.

















KHULNA, July 18: The Mongla Port Authority (MPA) has earned a record profit worth Tk 115,15,30,000 in the just ended 2019-20 fiscal year (FY).Even during the global pandemic, the import-export trade did not have much impact on the port.MPA sources said, in the 2019-20 FY, a total of 903 merchant ships landed at the port and 1.10 crore tonnes of goods were handled. At the same time, 59,476 containers were handled.In the last FY, the MPA has earned Tk 320.60 crore by handling the goods of commercial ships that arrived at the port.Of this, Tk 205 crore was spent on salaries and allowances, reforms and development of officers and employees. Even after this, the port authorities have made a net profit worth Tk 115,15,30,000.Earlier, 912 domestic and foreign merchant ships arrived at the port in the 2018-19 FY. At that time, 1.13 crore tonnes of bulk cargo and 57,732 containers were handled. The port authorities profited Tk 133 crore then.In this connection, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said this trend of the port will continue with the joint efforts of all."We have never stopped port services since the corona situation began. Port loading and unloading activities were active always. However, due to the corona effect, there were some problems in transporting goods by road," he also said."We have coordinated with all the departments to remove any obstacles in the way of bringing and taking goods to the port by road and waterways. As a result, there was no hindrance in bringing and taking goods to the port," he added.