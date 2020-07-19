Mobile app ‘Qurbanir Haat’ launched

BAGERHAT, July 18: The district administration launched an online platform-based sacrificial cattle market mobile app namely 'Qurbanir Haat' on Wednesday for selling and buying sacrificial animals ahead of the coming Eid-Ul-Azha.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the app at training programme for cattle farmers at his office.

District Livestock Office and district administration jointly organised the programme where 60 cattle farmers were present.

There are about 7,000 cattle farms in the district and about 44,000 sacrificial animals are ready to sell in markets.

District Livestock Officer Dr Lutfur Rahman and Zila Pashu Khamari Samity President Md Firoz Islam, among others, were present in the programme.









