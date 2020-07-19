Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts





DUMURIA, KHULNA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chowrangi Intersection area of Dumuria Upazila in the district on Saturday.

Deceased Jahanara Begum, 37, was the wife of former Union Parishad Member Sarder Shahinuzzaman of the same area.

Police and local sources said Jahanara hanged herself to death at around 10:30am, due to her husband's second marriage.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Laxmikol Old Hall Intersection area under Baraigram Municipality of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Sajani Khatun, 16, was the daughter of Malaysia-expatriate Shipon Rana of Madarpur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia. She was a tenth grader at a local school there.

The deceased's relatives said Sajani lived with her mother and three sisters in a rented house in Laxmikol area for the last six to seven months. She was demanding to her father to buy her a smart phone recently. As her father did not buy her mobile phone due to coronavirus pandemic, she committed suicide by hanging herself from ceiling fan at her room at night.

The deceased's mother saw the hanging body on Saturday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baraigram PS Inspector Sumon Ali confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

BAUPHAL, BHOLA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Suma Begum was the wife of Azad, a resident of Dhaligouranagar area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS Mir Khairul Kabir said Suma had allegedly took poison following a quarrel with her husband in the morning.

She was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

















Two housewives and a schoolgirl committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Natore and Bhola, in three days.DUMURIA, KHULNA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chowrangi Intersection area of Dumuria Upazila in the district on Saturday.Deceased Jahanara Begum, 37, was the wife of former Union Parishad Member Sarder Shahinuzzaman of the same area.Police and local sources said Jahanara hanged herself to death at around 10:30am, due to her husband's second marriage.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this connection.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Laxmikol Old Hall Intersection area under Baraigram Municipality of the district on Friday night.Deceased Sajani Khatun, 16, was the daughter of Malaysia-expatriate Shipon Rana of Madarpur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia. She was a tenth grader at a local school there.The deceased's relatives said Sajani lived with her mother and three sisters in a rented house in Laxmikol area for the last six to seven months. She was demanding to her father to buy her a smart phone recently. As her father did not buy her mobile phone due to coronavirus pandemic, she committed suicide by hanging herself from ceiling fan at her room at night.The deceased's mother saw the hanging body on Saturday morning.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Baraigram PS Inspector Sumon Ali confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.BAUPHAL, BHOLA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.Deceased Suma Begum was the wife of Azad, a resident of Dhaligouranagar area in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS Mir Khairul Kabir said Suma had allegedly took poison following a quarrel with her husband in the morning.She was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.