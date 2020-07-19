Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:39 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Five nabbed with drugs in Bhola

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, July 18: Five persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Char Fasson and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district in three days.
Police, in separate drives, detained three persons along with drugs in Char Fasson Upazila on Friday night.
The arrested persons are Kaiyum Bepari, 28, Md Ibrahim, 30, and Md Sohag Bepari, 32.
Police sources said a team of police conducted a drive in Omarabaz area under Shashibhushan Police Station (PS) at night, and arrested Kaiyum with 16 yaba tablets.  
Meanwhile, the law enforcers, in another drive, detained Ibrahim and Sohag along with 50 grams of hemp from Choukidarkhal Bzar under Dularhat PS.
The arrested persons were produced before a court after filing cases under Narcotics Control Act with respective PSs.
Officers-in-Charge of Shashibhushan and Dularhat PSs Md Rafiqul Islam and Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incidents.
On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two persons with 77 yaba tablets in Daulatkhan Upazila on Wednesday night.
The arrested persons are Kawsar alias Kochi, 28, son of Abu Taher of Ward No. 3 in Kolakopa area, and Moslem Uddin, 48, son of Hares of Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhola DB Police Shantanu Debnath said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives at Dalil Uddin Khayerhat Bazar in the upazila at night, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.
The arrested were produced before the court, the SI added.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
150 women get food items in Panchagarh
Youths build one kilo road voluntarily in Feni
33 recover from corona at Porsha
Ten detained on different charges in three districts
ASI stabbed dead in Brahmanbaria
Six killed in road mishaps
New UNO at Begumganj
Five unnatural deaths in four districts


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft