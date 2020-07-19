Five nabbed with drugs in Bhola





Police, in separate drives, detained three persons along with drugs in Char Fasson Upazila on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Kaiyum Bepari, 28, Md Ibrahim, 30, and Md Sohag Bepari, 32.

Police sources said a team of police conducted a drive in Omarabaz area under Shashibhushan Police Station (PS) at night, and arrested Kaiyum with 16 yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers, in another drive, detained Ibrahim and Sohag along with 50 grams of hemp from Choukidarkhal Bzar under Dularhat PS.

The arrested persons were produced before a court after filing cases under Narcotics Control Act with respective PSs.

Officers-in-Charge of Shashibhushan and Dularhat PSs Md Rafiqul Islam and Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incidents.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two persons with 77 yaba tablets in Daulatkhan Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Kawsar alias Kochi, 28, son of Abu Taher of Ward No. 3 in Kolakopa area, and Moslem Uddin, 48, son of Hares of Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhola DB Police Shantanu Debnath said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted separate drives at Dalil Uddin Khayerhat Bazar in the upazila at night, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

The arrested were produced before the court, the SI added.

















