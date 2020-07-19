166 more contract corona in eight districts





BOGURA: Some 71 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,051 here.

District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 55 patients are in Sadar, eight in Sherpur, three in Sonatala, two in Shajahanpur, and one in Shibganj, Dhupchanchia and Sariakandi upazilas each.

So far, 2,065 people have recovered from the virus while 78 died of it in the district, the deputy CS added.

BHOLA: Some 21 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 443 here.

CS Office sources confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

A total of 3,946 test results, out of 4,201, came from PCR labs of Dhaka and Barishal where 443 people found positive for the virus and result of 237 samples yet to come.

So far, 280 people have been recovered from coronavirus while five died of it and 32 died with the virus symptoms.

CHUADANGA: Fourteen more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 364 here.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

The test results of the samples sent to PCR Lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital have come in hand in the morning, said the CS.

Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Sadar and four in Damurhuda upazilas. Some 19 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 207 people have been recovered from the virus while four died of it in the district, the CS added.

THAKURGAON: Six more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 273 here.

District CS Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected persons, five are in Sadar and one in Baliadangi upazilas.

Samples of 39 people were sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test in the last 24 hours where six were found positive for the virus.

So far, 212 people have been recovered from the virus while two died of it, and three died with the virus symptoms in the district, the CS added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 473.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Samples of nine persons were collected in the last 24 hours, where four found positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

So far, 404 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 died with its symptoms in the upazila, he added.

PIROJPUR: Some 48 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 481 here.

CS Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Friday.

Of the newly infected people, 23 in Sadar, ten in Nazirpur, seven in Mathbaria, six in Nesarabad and two in Kawkhali upazilas.

Among the total infected, 107 people are in Sadar, 145 in Mathbaria, 79 in Bhandaria, 54 in Nesarabad, 40 in Kawkhali, 34 in Nazirpur and 22 in Indurkani upazilas.

So far, 276 people have been recovered from the virus in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: Superintendent of Sirajganj Police Hasibul Alam tested positive for coronavirus.

The test report of Hasibul Alam has come in hand on Friday night where he was found positive for the virus.

His wife and daughter were also infected with the virus few days ago.

They are now undergoing treatment at home.

Hasibul Alam sought dua to all.

MYMENSINGH: A sub-inspector (SI) of police tested positive for coronavirus in Nandail Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Friday, taking the total virus cases to 37 here.

The newly infected person is Nandail Police Station SI Md Abdul Hamid. He is now undergoing treatment at Nandail Upazila Health Complex.

So far, 31 people have been recovered from the virus and the rest are in home quarantine.

















