

Price fall of sacrificial animals apprehended in Bagerhat

This year, 44,000 sacrificial cattle-heads have been prepared on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

Like the previous year, traders and farm owners are busy taking preparation for the upcoming Eid festival. They have fattened their cattle with costly feed.

This year, the number of sacrificial animals is higher than the last year. Yet there is no smile on their faces. The corona circumstances have increased their rearing costs. They are sceptical whether their season's business will be cost-effective.

They demanded to the government for strengthening surveillance along the borders to thwart any attempt of pushing cattle from India.

President of District Livestock Association Md Firozul Islam said the district administration launched an app "Korbanir Haat" to facilitate the sale of sacrificial animals at fair prices.

A total of 60 farm owners have been trained up, in two phases, on online trading so that they can run business maintaining social distancing.

District administration and district livestock department jointly organised the training. Besides, nine upazila administration authorities are training the cattle farmers and conducting publicity in this connection.

District Livestock Department sources said there are 7,000 big and small farms in the district where 43,825 sacrificial animals have been prepared. These include 30,723 cows, 1,013 buffaloes, 10,786 goats, 1,153 lambs, and others 150. Concerned sources said the number of sacrificial animals in the district is about 50,000. After meeting the local demand, the surplus animals would be sent to other parts of the country.

"To avoid the price fall of sacrificial animals, we have suggested local farm owners and traders to start selling their animals before the Eid bazaar," said District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr Lutfur Rahman.

The farmers said, usually they start fattening cattle four to five months before the Eid-ul-Azha. The rearing for several months increases their overall cost, and the prices of animals also go up in tandem.

But this year the trend is different. The arrival of traders or wholesalers has been very thin this year.

A trader Azizul Hawlader of Depara Village in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila said, "I rear more than 20 animals for selling those in Eid bazaar every year, but this year, I have reared only four big oxen in my farm. I am asking about Tk 7 lakh against each ox."

"But, traders are yet to come. Two seasonal traders came but they offered half of the prices," he added.

He feared that he might not recover his rearing cost by selling the animals this year.

Many others in the district echoed Azizul.

A trader Alamgir Molla of the same village said, "Every year I sell about 10 cows worth about Tk 10 to 20 lakh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Before two months, the wholesalers take away the cows."

He also said, "This year I reared 15 cows in my farm. But the response of traders is very poor. If the price is good, I am expecting to earn Tk 30 lakh selling the animals."

Seasonal trader Md Jahangir Molla said, they do the business of cows for the whole year; but the business fetches much during Eid-ul-Azha.

He added the haats have not been sitting for the last three months due to the corona pandemic.

If the markets sit maintaining social distancing, both traders and farmers will be benefitted, he observed.

A farmer Hanif Sheikh of Kochua Upazila said, "I usually rear two to three cows annually. I sell those at Tk 4 to 5 lakh. I run my family with the profit earned from the trading."

DLO Dr Lutfur Rahman said, due to the corona situation, the cattle market can be party dull. Opening haats in key points of the district is under consideration. Farm owners are being given advices online. Monitoring is on so that animals cannot be fed with fattening drugs.

"We are trying heart and soul for protecting interests of all including farmers, traders and buyers," he concluded.

















BAGERHAT, July 18: Farm owners are apprehending price fall of their sacrificial animals in the district this year due to corona pandemic.This year, 44,000 sacrificial cattle-heads have been prepared on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.Like the previous year, traders and farm owners are busy taking preparation for the upcoming Eid festival. They have fattened their cattle with costly feed.This year, the number of sacrificial animals is higher than the last year. Yet there is no smile on their faces. The corona circumstances have increased their rearing costs. They are sceptical whether their season's business will be cost-effective.They demanded to the government for strengthening surveillance along the borders to thwart any attempt of pushing cattle from India.President of District Livestock Association Md Firozul Islam said the district administration launched an app "Korbanir Haat" to facilitate the sale of sacrificial animals at fair prices.A total of 60 farm owners have been trained up, in two phases, on online trading so that they can run business maintaining social distancing.District administration and district livestock department jointly organised the training. Besides, nine upazila administration authorities are training the cattle farmers and conducting publicity in this connection.District Livestock Department sources said there are 7,000 big and small farms in the district where 43,825 sacrificial animals have been prepared. These include 30,723 cows, 1,013 buffaloes, 10,786 goats, 1,153 lambs, and others 150. Concerned sources said the number of sacrificial animals in the district is about 50,000. After meeting the local demand, the surplus animals would be sent to other parts of the country."To avoid the price fall of sacrificial animals, we have suggested local farm owners and traders to start selling their animals before the Eid bazaar," said District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr Lutfur Rahman.The farmers said, usually they start fattening cattle four to five months before the Eid-ul-Azha. The rearing for several months increases their overall cost, and the prices of animals also go up in tandem.But this year the trend is different. The arrival of traders or wholesalers has been very thin this year.A trader Azizul Hawlader of Depara Village in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila said, "I rear more than 20 animals for selling those in Eid bazaar every year, but this year, I have reared only four big oxen in my farm. I am asking about Tk 7 lakh against each ox.""But, traders are yet to come. Two seasonal traders came but they offered half of the prices," he added.He feared that he might not recover his rearing cost by selling the animals this year.Many others in the district echoed Azizul.A trader Alamgir Molla of the same village said, "Every year I sell about 10 cows worth about Tk 10 to 20 lakh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Before two months, the wholesalers take away the cows."He also said, "This year I reared 15 cows in my farm. But the response of traders is very poor. If the price is good, I am expecting to earn Tk 30 lakh selling the animals."Seasonal trader Md Jahangir Molla said, they do the business of cows for the whole year; but the business fetches much during Eid-ul-Azha.He added the haats have not been sitting for the last three months due to the corona pandemic.If the markets sit maintaining social distancing, both traders and farmers will be benefitted, he observed.A farmer Hanif Sheikh of Kochua Upazila said, "I usually rear two to three cows annually. I sell those at Tk 4 to 5 lakh. I run my family with the profit earned from the trading."DLO Dr Lutfur Rahman said, due to the corona situation, the cattle market can be party dull. Opening haats in key points of the district is under consideration. Farm owners are being given advices online. Monitoring is on so that animals cannot be fed with fattening drugs."We are trying heart and soul for protecting interests of all including farmers, traders and buyers," he concluded.