85pc Bangladeshi leprosy disabled people psychologically ill: Study





The sufferings of the excluded and stigmatised community have intensified manifolds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of this vulnerable community has been literally left behind from pandemic response programmes as well as deprived of proper information related to hygiene and other health issues during this crisis.

A study titled 'The Quality of Life (QOL) and Mental Health Status (MHS) of People Affected by Leprosy and People with Leprosy Disability in Bangladesh' brought the tragic scenario to the fore.

The cross-sectional study was conducted between August 2019 and May 2020 in Dhaka, Moulvibazar, Meherpur, Kustia, Chuadanga and Thakurgaon.

The researchers reached 94 respondents, diagnosed with leprosy, 80 percent of them were without disability while 20 percent of them suffered from leprosy disability.

The research supported by The Leprosy Mission International, Bangladesh, (TLMIB) was authored by Hosne Ara Hoque of Advancing Leprosy and Disadvantaged Peoples' Opportunities Society (ALO) while INTERACTION Chief Executive Serajud Dahar Khan played an advisory role.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), actions needed in 22 priority countries including Bangladesh as people affected by leprosy continue to suffer discrimination and lack of access to medical care.

Leprosy itself is a highly stigmatised and disgraceful term in society while disability from the disease is the other concern that victimises the patient drastically, said the study.

Study findings showed that over mental health screening, 69 percent of the people affected by leprosy go through psychological difficulties. It is observed that 85 percent of the leprosy disabled people and 65 percent of the general leprosy patients were in poor psychological condition.

According to the study, the overall Quality of Life (QoL) of the people with leprosy disability was much worse than respondents without disability.

Altogether 40 percent of leprosy-disabled persons said they were living a poor QoL while 20 percent had very poor QoL.

However, 52 percent of leprosy-affected people without a disability were found with a marginal level of QoL.

Altogether 31 percent of the leprosy-disabled persons said they were dissatisfied with their health condition, while 10 percent said they are very dissatisfied.

However, 40 percent of leprosy-affected people without disability had marginal level satisfaction.

The marginalised and endangered community goes through another lifelong crisis which is insomnia.

Altogether 30 percent of people with leprosy disability face more difficulty in sleeping while 20 of them were in lower cut-off levels.

However, 51 percent of the leprosy-affected people without disability had moderate level satisfaction in regard to sleep.

Altogether 55 percent of people with leprosy disability said they were very dissatisfied with daily living while 44 percent without disability said they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

According to the satisfaction level of enjoying life, the study revealed that both leprosy affected people with and without a disability do not enjoy life at all.

A total of 41 percent with and 45 percent without disability manifested similar experiences.









However, 16 percent of people without and 10 percent with disability expressed their satisfaction at very much level.

Almost 50 percent of the people with disabilities felt negative feelings quite often.

The study shows that the vulnerable community has a very negative perception on self-esteem and value of life.

