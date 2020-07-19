Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home News

‘Ensure free Covid-19 test, stop corruption in health sector’

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

A human chain organised by a non-political platform in Narayanganj's Chasara area on Saturday demanded making Covid-19 tests free and ridding the country's health sector of corruption.
A number of people took part in the demonstration organised by the platform Amra Narayanganjbasi in front of the city's press club to realise their demands.
While addressing the programme, Freedom Fighter Noor Uddin, president of the platform, said corruption was taking place even during coronavirus tests.
The government-approved JKG Health Care and Regent Group Hospital in Dhaka, and Parkview Hospital in Chattogram, had cheated people by issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates, Noor Uddin said.
He called upon the government to ensure swift justice for those involved in the corruption.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85pc Bangladeshi leprosy disabled people psychologically ill: Study
‘Ensure free Covid-19 test, stop corruption in health sector’
US divided over masks, schools as coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 again
The Grand Old Man of India who became Britain’s first Asian MP
‘Judo therapy’: martial art with healing power
4 held for cheating in Rajshahi
How new inventions can fight spread of Covid-19 indoors
BERDO steps into 30th year


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft