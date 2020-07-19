‘Ensure free Covid-19 test, stop corruption in health sector’





A number of people took part in the demonstration organised by the platform Amra Narayanganjbasi in front of the city's press club to realise their demands.

While addressing the programme, Freedom Fighter Noor Uddin, president of the platform, said corruption was taking place even during coronavirus tests.

The government-approved JKG Health Care and Regent Group Hospital in Dhaka, and Parkview Hospital in Chattogram, had cheated people by issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates, Noor Uddin said.

He called upon the government to ensure swift justice for those involved in the corruption. -Agencies







































