Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

RIYADH, July 18: G20 finance ministers and central bankers are set to hold talks Saturday aimed at spurring global economic recovery from a coronavirus-triggered recession amid growing calls to widen debt relief for crisis-hit poor countries.
The virtual talks, hosted by Saudi Arabia, come as the surging pandemic continues to batter the global economy and campaigners warn of a looming debt crisis across poverty-wracked developing nations.
The ministers and bankers will "discuss (the) global economic outlook and coordinate collective action for a robust and sustained global economic recovery," G20 organisers in Riyadh said in a statement.
The talks, chaired by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, come a day after the European Union held its first face-to-face summit in five months to discuss a post-virus economic rescue plan.
Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, has warned that despite some signs of recovery, the global economy faces sustained headwinds, including the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.
"We are not out of the woods yet," Georgieva said in a message to G20 finance ministers, warning the pandemic was likely to increase poverty and inequality.
Downgrading its growth forecasts, the Washington-based crisis lender last month said it expected global GDP to fall by 4.9 per cent this year due to a deeper contraction during lockdowns than previously anticipated.
The $11 trillion in stimulus offered by G20 nations has helped to prevent a worse outcome, but "these safety nets must be maintained as needed and, in some cases, expanded," Georgieva said.
In April, G20 nations announced a one-year debt standstill for the world's poorest nations.
Campaigners have criticised the measure as grossly inadequate to stave off the knock-on effects of the pandemic.
France said on Friday it would ask the G20 to extend the debt service suspension.
"The economic crisis will persist in 2021 throughout the world," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.




"France calls on the G20 countries to extend the moratorium on debt servicing to give the poorest countries the means to overcome" the crisis.
So far, 41 out of the world's 73 poorest nations have applied for the G20's debt service suspension initiative, saving them up to $9 billion this year, according to charities Oxfam, Christian Aid and Global Justice Now.
But the 73 countries are still required to pay up to $33.7 billion in debt repayments through the end of the year, the charities said in a research report released on Thursday.
"The global economy has been hit harder by the coronavirus than the already dire predictions we saw in April ?- the G20 finance ministers have the mandate to avert an impending catastrophe for hundreds of millions of people," said Chema Vera, Oxfam's interim executive director.  "They must make (the initiative) legally binding to cancel all debt payments, including private and multilateral, through the end of 2022 and also include middle-income countries," he added.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Cathay Pacific warns of $1.3b loss in first half
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
US-Bangla Airline enters 7th year, pledges to add more aircraft
World class training to create women entrepreneurs launched
After rail, India set to lose Iran gas project
Virus resurgence poses biggest risk to US economy: IMF
City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mahammad Maroof and rnInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Officer


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft