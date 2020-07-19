Video
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Cathay Pacific warns of $1.3b loss in first half

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, July 18: Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific issued a profit warning on Friday, estimating it will suffer a historic loss of HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the first half of 2020 as it reels from the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Group will record a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately HK$9.9 billion, which compares to a net profit to shareholders of HK$1.3 billion for the same period in 2019," the airline said in a statement.
Like airlines worldwide, Cathay has been battered by the evaporation of global travel during the pandemic. But the carrier is especially vulnerable because it has no domestic market to fall back on.
In a stark illustration of the travel collapse, Cathay said June passenger numbers were down 99.1 per cent year on year.
"The landscape of international aviation remains incredibly uncertain with border restrictions and quarantine measures still in place across the globe," chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said in the statement.
He added there was a slight increase in the number of transit passengers following the easing of restrictions at Hong Kong's airport but they are "yet to see any significant signs of immediate improvement".
The airline also said 16 aircraft are "unlikely" to operate until summer in 2021, causing impairment charges amounting to around HK$2.4 billion.     -AFP


