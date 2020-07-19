US-Bangla Airline enters 7th year, pledges to add more aircraft





"In today's world there is no substitute for brand-new aircraft to provide proper service to passengers, so I am planning to add brand-new aircraft to the international route in the near future," said the airlines Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mamun marking the anniversary.

Noting that US-Bangla airline is the only carrier in Bangladesh that has been operating domestic flights with brand new aircraft, he said their consistent endeavor to add new airplane would be continued to ensure passenger comfort and safety in the days to come.

"In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of challenge," Mamun said while air communication system has been shut down globally due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception on this day in 2014 by operating a Dhaka-Jashore flight with two Dash8-Q400 aircraft, the airline has so far added 13 aircraft to its fleet and spread wings to all seven domestic and eight international destinations in last six years.

Before the pandemic, it operated regular flights from Dhaka to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou and flights from Chittagong to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat and Doha.

US-Bangla Airlines has been the only Bangladesh airline operating direct flights to any destination in China or Indian southern city Chennai while it plans to operate flights to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, Hong Kong and Delhi in the near future.

Four 164-seat Boeing 737-800s, six 72-seat brand new ATR 72-600s and three 76-seat Dash 8-Q400 aircraft are currently in fleet of US-Bangla airlines that has also started cargo service to different destinations during the pandemic.

The Airlines with 1400 employees at home and abroad has a record of 98.7 per cent on-time flight operations since its inception. -BSS























US-Bangla Airlines, the country's largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, today entered its seventh year with a pledge to add brand new aircraft for its international routes."In today's world there is no substitute for brand-new aircraft to provide proper service to passengers, so I am planning to add brand-new aircraft to the international route in the near future," said the airlines Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mamun marking the anniversary.Noting that US-Bangla airline is the only carrier in Bangladesh that has been operating domestic flights with brand new aircraft, he said their consistent endeavor to add new airplane would be continued to ensure passenger comfort and safety in the days to come."In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of challenge," Mamun said while air communication system has been shut down globally due to COVID-19 pandemic.Since its inception on this day in 2014 by operating a Dhaka-Jashore flight with two Dash8-Q400 aircraft, the airline has so far added 13 aircraft to its fleet and spread wings to all seven domestic and eight international destinations in last six years.Before the pandemic, it operated regular flights from Dhaka to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou and flights from Chittagong to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat and Doha.US-Bangla Airlines has been the only Bangladesh airline operating direct flights to any destination in China or Indian southern city Chennai while it plans to operate flights to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, Hong Kong and Delhi in the near future.Four 164-seat Boeing 737-800s, six 72-seat brand new ATR 72-600s and three 76-seat Dash 8-Q400 aircraft are currently in fleet of US-Bangla airlines that has also started cargo service to different destinations during the pandemic.The Airlines with 1400 employees at home and abroad has a record of 98.7 per cent on-time flight operations since its inception. -BSS