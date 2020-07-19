Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

US-Bangla Airline enters 7th year, pledges to add more aircraft

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

US-Bangla Airlines, the country's largest private carrier in terms of fleet size, today entered its seventh year with a pledge to add brand new aircraft for its international routes.
"In today's world there is no substitute for brand-new aircraft to provide proper service to passengers, so I am planning to add brand-new aircraft to the international route in the near future," said the airlines Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mamun marking the anniversary.
Noting that US-Bangla airline is the only carrier in Bangladesh that has been operating domestic flights with brand new aircraft, he said their consistent endeavor to add new airplane would be continued to ensure passenger comfort and safety in the days to come.
"In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of challenge," Mamun said while air communication system has been shut down globally due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its inception on this day in 2014 by operating a Dhaka-Jashore flight with two Dash8-Q400 aircraft, the airline has so far added 13 aircraft to its fleet and spread wings to all seven domestic and eight international destinations in last six years.
Before the pandemic, it operated regular flights from Dhaka to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou and flights from Chittagong to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat and Doha.
US-Bangla Airlines has been the only Bangladesh airline operating direct flights to any destination in China or Indian southern city Chennai while it plans to operate flights to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, Hong Kong and Delhi in the near future.
Four 164-seat Boeing 737-800s, six 72-seat brand new ATR 72-600s and three 76-seat Dash 8-Q400 aircraft are currently in fleet of US-Bangla airlines that has also started cargo service to different destinations during the pandemic.
The Airlines with 1400 employees at home and abroad has a record of 98.7 per cent on-time flight operations since its inception.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Cathay Pacific warns of $1.3b loss in first half
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
US-Bangla Airline enters 7th year, pledges to add more aircraft
World class training to create women entrepreneurs launched
After rail, India set to lose Iran gas project
Virus resurgence poses biggest risk to US economy: IMF
City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mahammad Maroof and rnInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Officer


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft