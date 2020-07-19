Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

World class training to create women entrepreneurs launched

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The world class training under Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series was launched on Saturday in the capital to create women entrepreneurs across the country.
Women and E-Commerce (WE) Forum in collaboration with Leveraging ICT of ICT Division launched the 12-month training under `Entrepreneurship Masterclass series 1.0' for the members of WE, said a press release. About half a million women are members of the WE Forum.
Trainers from USA, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Germany as well as local ones will provide training two days in each month under the series to create women entrepreneurs.
Inaugurating the training workshop through online, Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam said the training under Entrepreneurship Masterclass series would help the government's journey towards inclusive development.
"The government believes in inclusive development and it would provide assistance to those who will take initiative in line with its inclusive development philosophy," he said.
The senior secretary called upon the women members of WE to take the training from the Entrepreneurship Masterclass series and develop themselves as entrepreneurs.
WE Forum President Nasima Akter Nisha said training under the Entrepreneurship Masterclass series is just beginning of WE's journey to create its half a million women members as entrepreneurs.
LICT Policy Adviser Sami Ahmed, Professor of Paperdine University Larry Cox, President and CEO of Silkoak Saumya Basu and Founder of Search English Razib Ahmed also spoke at the function.
Sami Ahmed said the prospect of e-Commerce is enormous in Bangladesh and the women members of WE can take this opportunity by developing themselves as entrepreneurs.
Saumya said the United Nations supported the training to create entrepreneurs under Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series in Bangladesh as it suits in a goal of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Cathay Pacific warns of $1.3b loss in first half
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
US-Bangla Airline enters 7th year, pledges to add more aircraft
World class training to create women entrepreneurs launched
After rail, India set to lose Iran gas project
Virus resurgence poses biggest risk to US economy: IMF
City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mahammad Maroof and rnInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Officer


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft