Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Virus resurgence poses biggest risk to US economy: IMF

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, July 18: The dominant risk to the US economic recovery is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that would force renewed business shutdowns, the International Monetary Fund warned Friday.
The US government will need to do more in coming months to provide support to households and boost demand, as well as address worsening poverty and the shortcomings of the US health system, the IMF said in its annual review of the world's biggest economy. "Even with the unprecedented policy support being provided to the economy," the US suffered a 37 per cent collapse in GDP in the second quarter, and the economy is expected to contract by 6.6 per cent in 2020, the fund said, stressing the "tremendous uncertainties" surrounding the outlook.
"The principal risk, and one that is the most difficult to quantify, is that a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US could lead to renewed, partial shutdowns," the report said.
With case counts spiking in states like Florida, Georgia, Texas and California, local authorities already have reimposed some restrictions.
The Washington-based crisis lender said the recovery "will require a further round of fiscal measures in the coming months that boost demand, increase health preparedness, and support the most vulnerable."
"The US has fiscal space and it should be deployed quickly to hasten the recovery from the second quarter contraction, permanently improve the social safety net, and facilitate a broader remaking of the US economy," it said.
President Donald Trump's administration is negotiating with Congress on the form of the next aid package, with internal debate reportedly raging over whether to reduce payroll taxes, which would only help people who are receiving salaries, or to extend unemployment benefits.
The clock is ticking since the expanded benefits that include a $600 weekly payment from the federal government on top of any state benefits, as well as help for contractors or self-employed workers, expire on July 31.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in testimony before Congress on Friday that the next round of support should go to industries that have been hardest hit by the crisis.
"There should be a second check available to the businesses that are the hardest hit," Mnuchin said at a House hearing, adding that he would work with Congress to determine the size of company eligible for a second round of financing.
But Mnuchin also highlighted signs that the economy is recovering.
And indeed data this week showed a surge in retail sales, manufacturing and home building in June.
But more recent data, as new restrictions have been implemented, show new applications for unemployment benefits are holding steady.
Consumer confidence for the first half of July fell, eroding much of the gains in June, according to the closely-watched University of Michigan survey released Friday.
Economists warn that the situation could erode if the epidemic worsens.
About 15 million US workers are jobless, and major airlines have announced tens of thousands of layoffs starting in October.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Cathay Pacific warns of $1.3b loss in first half
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
US-Bangla Airline enters 7th year, pledges to add more aircraft
World class training to create women entrepreneurs launched
After rail, India set to lose Iran gas project
Virus resurgence poses biggest risk to US economy: IMF
City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mahammad Maroof and rnInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Officer


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft