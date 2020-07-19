City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mahammad Maroof and rnInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Officer

Video
Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mahammad Maroof and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Officer Nuzhat Anwar signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations at virtual signing ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a loan of up to $30 million to City Bank, to provide financing for small and medium enterprises and corporate companies affected by the Cvid-19 pandemic.  The financing package is part of IFC's $8 billion global Copvid-19 fast-track financing facility, which aims to help companies stay in business and allows them to extend credit so firms can cover expenses and pay their employees.     photo: Bank


