Huawei posts 13.1pc sales rise in H1'20





Also reporting a net profit margin of 9.2 per cent, Huawei said communications technologies were both a tool for combatting the coronavirus and an engine for economic recovery.

Huawei is the world's top supplier of telecom networking equipment and number-two smartphone maker behind Samsung.

The 454 billion yuan (S$90.07 billion) first half revenue figure points to a sharp uptick in sales for the second quarter, after first-quarter revenue came in at just 182.2 billion yuan, a mere 1.4 per cent increase year-on-year.

Analysts blamed the downturn in the three months to end-March on the coronavirus and international efforts to contain the company's involvement in foreign telecom networks.



























