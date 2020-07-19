Video
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Huawei posts 13.1pc sales rise in H1'20

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Chinese telecom giant Huawei  reported a first-half revenue rise of 13.1 per cent year-on-year as it appeared to emerge from a sales slump seen at the start of the year.
Also reporting a net profit margin of 9.2 per cent, Huawei said communications technologies were both a tool for combatting the coronavirus and an engine for economic    recovery.
Huawei is the world's top supplier of telecom networking equipment and number-two smartphone maker behind Samsung.
The 454 billion yuan (S$90.07 billion) first half revenue figure points to a sharp uptick in sales for the second quarter, after first-quarter revenue came in at just 182.2 billion yuan, a mere 1.4 per cent increase year-on-year.
Analysts blamed the downturn in the three months to end-March on the coronavirus and international efforts to contain the company's involvement in foreign telecom networks.


