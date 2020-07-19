WB official urges G20 to extend debt relief





Cautioning policymakers not to "confuse rebound with recovery," newly-installed World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart called for an extension to the existing debt moratorium.

G20 finance ministers are set to hold a virtual meeting Saturday, and are expected to discuss the status of the debt relief initiative.

She called the initial step "useful" but said, "Sadly, that step hasn't gone as far as it has been hoped.

We are still awaiting private sector participation and the participation of members outside the Paris Club. It also has not been as extensive as hoped."

Governments in more developed nations need to have "the willingness to do something more encompassing" that includes "a greater share of the emerging markets, as well as the developing countries."

But Reinhart said she is "somewhat skeptical," and noted that China is a bigger creditor than the rest of the Paris Club combined, but offers little transparency on the amount of debt or relief being given.

She also called on the private sector to do more.

The Group of 20 governments in April agreed to a one-year debt standstill that the IMF and World Bank had pushed for to help the 76 most vulnerable economies, and called on private creditors to join in.

But the Institute of International Finance, a global private banking group, this week issued a progress report on the debt standstill for private creditors which noted that only a few borrowers have approached creditors with informal requests to avail themselves of the relief. -AFP



























