Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 July, 2020, 7:36 AM
latest
Home Business

Dollar falls, Euro hovers at 4-month high as EU negotiates rescue fund

Published : Sunday, 19 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW YORK, July 17: The dollar was broadly lower on Friday as the euro rose to just under a four-month high, with negotiations underway between European Union leaders on a recovery fund that could lift the bloc out of the current recession.
EU leaders' views on a mass stimulus plan remained "diametrically different", Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday. The 27 EU heads are struggling to reach consensus on the 2021-27 budget, proposed at above 1 trillion euros, and a linked new recovery fund worth 750 billion euros, meant to help rebuild southern economies most affected by the pandemic.
The euro EUR= was up 0.49per cent at $1.144 late in the North American session, just off Wednesday's top of $1.145, its highest since the coronavirus financial crash in March.
"A positive outcome by the end of the EU summit Saturday could potentially be the euro's ticket to fresh highs for the year," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
If progress is made, the euro could break through the technically significant $1.15 level, which has not been touched since February 2019.
"Conversely, a disappointing outcome that merely kicks the fiscal can down the road would risk an unwinding of recent euro gains," Manimbo said.
Implications for the euro should the EU go ahead with its plan would be long-lasting, Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, told his clients.
A deal "would make the euro more attractive as a reserve currency" by "establishing a central fiscal capacity that can respond to adverse shocks, which would make monetary union more stable", he said.
The dollar index =USD, which heavily weights the euro, was 0.36per cent lower at 95.930. The dollar was also weaker against the yen JPY= and the Swiss franc CHF=, as a risk-on move diminished appetite for safe-haven assets and bolstered US equities.
The greenback's fall against rival safe-havens may suggest its appeal, even in times of crisis, has been waning given the resurgence of coronavirus infections in the United States.
That resurgence eroded consumer sentiment in mid-July, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index showed on Friday, threatening the nascent housing and economic recovery. Some areas in virus hot spots in the populous South and West regions have either shut down businesses again or paused reopenings.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi hosts G20 talks on virus recovery, debt crisis
Cathay Pacific warns of $1.3b loss in first half
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
US-Bangla Airline enters 7th year, pledges to add more aircraft
World class training to create women entrepreneurs launched
After rail, India set to lose Iran gas project
Virus resurgence poses biggest risk to US economy: IMF
City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mahammad Maroof and rnInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) Senior Country Officer


Latest News
Quader calls for bringing back patients' confidence in hospitals
Investigators dig out more evidence of Shahed's fraudulence
Valid Covid-19 certificate made compulsory for foreign trips
Fahim Saleh's former assistant charged in his brutal murder
Two more physicians die of coronavirus infection
Rear Admiral Shaheen Iqbal new Navy chief
Coronavirus reveals 'fragility of our world': UN chief
Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha
BFF to confirm venue, kick off time of WC Qualifiers matches by July 31
9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme
Most Read News
If you have diabetes how to stay safe from Covid- 19
An elegy on urban poor...
Consequences of child marriage during Covid-19
Ex-Minister Abul Kashem passes away
Country's virus deaths stand at 2,581, cases cross 2 lakh mark
Jofra Archer's personal coach ‘surprised’
Ex-Khulna lawmaker Ashraf dies
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Nalitabari
Ex-NICVD director Abul Hossain dies of COVID-19
Over 600 trucks stranded on Paturia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft