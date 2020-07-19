Fraying future for jute growers as BD shuts state-owned jute mills





"Why are they preventing us from earning our bread by closing down the jute mills?" asked Saiful, a disgruntled farmer from Pabna's Chatmohar.

According to government data, at least 4 million farmers in the country cultivate jute. The jute industry contributes 0.26 percent of the country's GDP, making up 1.4 percent of the agricultural output.

At present, around 750,500-800,000 hectares of land are used to produce 800,000 bales of jute fibre in the country. Jute is harvested in most districts with Pabna producing the golden fibre in 20,000 hectares of land this year.

"Last year I sold jute for Tk 2,100 per maund and increased production this year hoping to earn more. Now I hear that the price has dropped. What will I do now?" wondered Saiful. Faridpur district has the highest jute cultivation with farmers harvesting the fibre on 84 hectares of land.

All 19 jute mills in the district are privately owned, 13 of which are currently in operation. One of the biggest private jute mills in the country, 'Karim Jute Mill' is situated in Faridpur. It also houses Partex Group's jute mill.

Farmers have increased jute production this year after getting a good price for the product last year, said Kartik Chandra Chakrabarty, the deputy director of Faridpur Department of Agricultural Extension. The crops are yet to be harvested, he said.

Farmers have begun harvesting jute but the products are yet to go on sale, according to Gopal Krishna Das, the deputy director at Rajbari Department of Agricultural Extension.

Abdul Kader, the deputy assistant agriculture officer of Manikganj Department of Agricultural Extension echoed Das. He added the price of jute has dropped to Tk 1,800 from Tk 2,200 per maund. The farmers are worried sick.

"The price is likely to fall further. The government has already closed the mills. What'll happen to us?" Shahidul Islam, a farmer in Manikganj, told the agency. "Production cost for a maund of jute is more than Tk 1,500. Why would someone produce it if they can't turn a profit?"

The sudden closure of the jute mills just before the harvesting season will have a negative impact on the agriculture sector as a whole, according to economist M Asaduzzaman.

"The government's decision to shutter the jute mills came at a time when fresh jute produce is about to hit the market. Now the farmers will be unable to realise their production cost. The private mills will buy some jute but will never pay a proper price," he told bdnews24.com.

"The farmers will suffer as they won't get the price they deserve. Maybe some of them will set fire to their produce. This will be the scene in the upcoming jute season."

At least 63 of the 314 state-owned jute mills have been closed down, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said last year. This year, production at another 26 state-owned mills has been shut down. Some more jute mills have reportedly closed as well. As the price of paddy dipped in the past few years, farmers leaned towards producing jute with hopes of securing better earnings.

Economists fear they will now lose interest in jute cultivation as the prices waver. This could spell trouble for the private jute mills as well, they warned."The farmers would have produced vegetables or something else if they knew the jute mills would be shut down," said Asaduzzaman.

At least 51 percent of the jute fibre produced in the country is used in the jute mills while 44 percent are exported, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension. Only 5 percent of the produce is used by households and cottage industries.

In the 1990s, jute was cultivated on 1.2 million hectares of land, fluctuating between 450,000 hectares and 700,000 hectares from 2010-15, according to Agriculture Information Service. It has been on the rise ever since.

However, the yields on the 700,000 hectares are much higher than before due to technological advancements, according to government officials.

At least 20 percent of the country's population are involved in jute cultivation as well as its processing, storing, transportation and marketing.

Jute sticks left after stripping the fibres are the main source of fuel in the rural areas. A drop in jute production may result in more deforestation in a bid to collect fuel from timber, posing a big threat to the environment, according to experts.

Jute cultivation also contributes to preventing farmers from migrating to other places or switching their profession, say agriculturists. -bdnews24.com

























