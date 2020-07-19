Challenge for poverty reduction, job creation ahead  





They made the observation for time bound action on Saturday in the event titled "Webinar on Impact of Covid-19 on Poverty and Unemployment in Bangladesh" organized by Economic Development Research Organization ( EDRO). Its Research Associate M Helal Ahmed Jony presented the paper on the issue.

Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue ( CPD)- Dr. khondkar Golam Moazzem , professor of Monash university, Australia - Asadul Islam, faculty member of Deakin university, Australia - Dr Mokhtarul Wadud, professor of Bangladesh Agriculture university, Mymensingh- Dr Jahangir Alam, banker and economic analyst - Md Mazadul Hoque, Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies ( BIISS) research director - Dr. Mohammed Mahfuz Kabir, BARD director- Dr Md. Shafiqul Islam participated in the seminar as speakers.

Associate professor of economics department of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam university and executive director of EDRO - Md Tanjil Hossain, chaired the session.



































Speakers in Webinar underscored the need for implementation budgetary allocations in transparent way aiming at achieving poverty reduction and employment generation. They also opined that Bangladesh might experience critical situation in coming days if skilled and unskilled people are deprived of means of livelihood due to Covid-19.They made the observation for time bound action on Saturday in the event titled "Webinar on Impact of Covid-19 on Poverty and Unemployment in Bangladesh" organized by Economic Development Research Organization ( EDRO). Its Research Associate M Helal Ahmed Jony presented the paper on the issue.Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue ( CPD)- Dr. khondkar Golam Moazzem , professor of Monash university, Australia - Asadul Islam, faculty member of Deakin university, Australia - Dr Mokhtarul Wadud, professor of Bangladesh Agriculture university, Mymensingh- Dr Jahangir Alam, banker and economic analyst - Md Mazadul Hoque, Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies ( BIISS) research director - Dr. Mohammed Mahfuz Kabir, BARD director- Dr Md. Shafiqul Islam participated in the seminar as speakers.Associate professor of economics department of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam university and executive director of EDRO - Md Tanjil Hossain, chaired the session.